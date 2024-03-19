A young man has stoked controversy on social media after he lashed out at his relative

He lamented that his relative despite returning from abroad, only gave him a watch as a gift

Many people who reacted to the video shared different opinions on the man's comments, with some siding with him

A young Ghanaian man has cracked ribs on social media as he called out his relative for gifting him a watch after returning from abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the young man said he was hugely disappointed that his relative found nothing wrong in buying a cheap item as a gift.

Ghanaian man call out relative abroad Photo credit: @quecyofficial_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I picked an Uber to the airport to meet him, but see what I got. This watch costs GH¢7 in Ghana.".

He concluded by urging Ghanaians abroad to consider gifting their relatives money instead of buying them items like watches.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions on the rant of the Ghanaian man about his relative who returned from abroad.

Unique reacted:

Auntie once sent me Nivea body lotion. And my transport cost 85gh

@afarewaa0 commented:

You are even lucky you didn’t get Irish spring soap the way they like that soap err

mhaame aya wrote:

my uncle's wife said she has left some dresses with my momI went home to meet abaawa dresses

daddytee020 commented:

For someone to think of you is even more than enough to appreciate that person, is not the value of the item itself, being kind to people is my hobby

j0ey_gh (MSc) indicated:

you are even lucky... for me, all I bring is greetings from abroad

Moudline419 added:

Wu tirisu ne wa panpaso when did you even have in mind to by even sponge for your brother

akosuaella23 added:

Someone brought me 10 cedis bracelet. And I gifted him 320 cedis watch and 400 customized note book. That was my last stop of that talking stage

Lady returns abroad without informing parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady left many people emotional after she returned home after eight years to surprise her family.

She shared a video of her arrival in the country and how her relatives reacted when they saw her.

Her grandmother, for instance, on seeing her as she ran into her arms, gave her a warm embrace and even proceeded to lift her up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh