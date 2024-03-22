Actress Efia Odo and singer King Promise displayed their beautiful friendship on social media, which caused a frenzy

In the video, they were carpooling to King Promise's recently released song Paris, and they also showed off the grills on their teeth as they posed in the selfie video

Many people pleaded with King Promise to terminate their friendship as they made reference to musicians Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur

The relationship between musician King Promise and socialite Efia Odo has been put into question after a video of them hanging out together in a car ride surfaced online.

Efia Odo and King Promise carpool in the video

Efia Odo was seated in the front passenger seat, while King Promise was the one behind the wheel.

The music that was being played through the speakers of the car was the singer's recently released song, Paris.

While riding, Efia Odo took a selfie video with a glass of drink in her hand as they sang and danced to the Paris song.

They were later seen taking a selfie in the car as they showed off the grills on their teeth.

Below is a video of King Promise and Efia Odo in a carpool.

Reactions as King Promise hangs out with Efia Odo

Many people were concerned about King Promise's music career now that he hangs out with Efia Odo. Others made reference to musicians such as Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

mclarenjaden said:

Ooh King Promise chop

eyetrackgps_ghana said:

She go end en career Ooo, checki hw3. K Arthur, S Wale dema careers in the mud

3dwoadaba_kojo said:

Someone should check on Kwesi Arthur

lilianamakye said:

We don't want to hear any stories oo

emmanuel481 said:

People go start thinking bad kwa

samuelwhyte_ said:

This is what I have been talking about. They shouldn’t drive distracted…

mic2007ukgh said:

Give us something to talk about

global__frank said:

Where is @official_ras_nene

babyy_lamar said:

Kwesi mb3hw3 errh

qwequ__sarkcess said:

Please WEDDING DATE ?

