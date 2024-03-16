Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise shared photos and videos of the behind the scenes footage of his newly released song Paris

He was spotted on the streets of France at a venue closer to the Eiffel Tower together with dancer Dancegod Lloyd

The post excited many of King Promise's fans as they shared their anticipation for the release date of the music video

Musician King Promise has dislcosed that the music video for his recently released song Paris that is topping charts will be recorded in the city that the song is named after.

Dancegod Lloyd and King Promise in France. Image Credit: King Promise and Dancegod Lloyd

Source: Facebook

King Promise shoots Paris muci video in France

King Promise shared pictures and videos of him and his team recording the music video for his new banger Paris.

To symbolise the title of the song in the music video, he was spotted standing close to the Eiffel Tower, which a a famous destination in France.

The Terminator crooner was spotted with famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd who creatively came up with the dance challenge for the song which has many music lovers dancing to it on social media.

Below is a carousel post of videos and photos of King Promise shooting Paris music video in France.

Reactions as King Promise shoots Paris msuci video in France

The beautiful photos of King Promise and Dancegod Lloyd behind the scenes of the music video shoot of Paris has excited many fans.

viaopeimu said:

The third slide, wicked

don_perry_afrostyle said:

Okay I see. I will go to Paris to shoot a video for the dance challenge then

chiinemexu said:

you look so good!

theboy_glenn said:

KP doing the most. You go take babe to Tokyo then Paris o

Dancegod Lloyd shared videos and photos of behind the scenes footage of the Paris music video shoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh