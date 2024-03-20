King Promise and Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson Odoi linked up in a lovely video and did King Promise's viral Paris dance challenge together

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise and Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson Odoi have set social media ablaze with their rendition of the viral Paris dance challenge.

The pair, who share a close bond, were captured in a video dancing to King Promise’s hit song, Paris.

King Promise and Hudson Odoi dancing. Photo Source: iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

The video, which was shared on King Promise’s Instagram page, has since attracted a lot of attention, with fans expressing their admiration for the duo’s dance moves. The Paris dance challenge, inspired by King Promise’s song, has been a viral sensation, with fans sharing their dance videos to the catchy tune on social media.

The musician chalked a lot of success with his Terminator dance challenge and is hoping to do the same with his Paris dance challenge. So far, the reception for the tune and the dance has been massive.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the post, expressing their love for King Promise's music and the dance moves on display, especially Hudson Odoi’s. Many praised King Promise for the big strides he is making in music.

King Promise and Odoi win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dilarrywyne said:

Hudson gat moves Give themm

olandophotography1 commented:

@iamkingpromise tell am say make he come play for Ghana

mxee.phancy wrote:

Father of my unborn children my king promise I love you so much baby

Paris music video

In a related story, multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise shared photos and videos of the behind-the-scenes footage of his newly released song, Paris.

He was spotted on the streets of France at a venue close to the Eiffel Tower, where he was accompanied by dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

The post excited many of King Promise's fans as they shared their anticipation for the release date of the music video.

