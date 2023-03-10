Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini said that the youth in Ashaiman should be mindful of what they say

His statement was a response to Ghana Armed Forces' statement about the Ashaiman-Ghana army saga, which has left people injured

Ghanaians reacted to the comment from Samini, with some opposing his opinion about what the youth should or should not do.

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini reacted to the official statement from the Ghana Armed Forces on the brutalisation of citizens in the Ashaiman community.

Samini stated that there are always some convenient terminologies used by people in authority or some government institutions to justify their actions.

Samini has revealed in a tweet that Ashaiman youth should not utter words that would cause them more problems Photo source: @samini_dagati

He added that the youth should not fuel a fire they cannot fight. But instead, they should know which side they belong to in every situation and act accordingly.

His tweet was an advice to the youth on why they should focus on themselves and avoid making undesirable statements which might attract more friction between themselves and the military.

See Samini's tweet below:

Ghanaians reacted to the statement from Samini to the Ashaiman youth

Sway❤️ commented:

About 80% of Ghanaian youth wish to be soldiers. But same, you are hating soldiers. You think if one day you become a soldier and get to understand the military system, you will be happy with an incident like this?

Gudda Tagor™️ commented:

They didn’t even care to change the year on the date

Jamus commented:

See nonsense statement. How does this make sense? This was pure nonsense. No excuses to justify what they did. They are fond of doing that anytime their own gets a problem with a civilian

1kolo official commented:

The soja is som1's son/income. Atsu died, and everyone was crying. A young soldier was just killed for no reason, n evry1 thinks a soja has no family nor is not a citizen or bcos they are trained for

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy talks about military brutality in Ashaiman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Stonebwoy shared his views on the ongoing brutalisation of persons in the Ashaiman community after a young soldier was reportedly murdered in the area.

Stonebwoy, in a statement, condemned the acts of the military officers in the area and residents who allegedly stabbed a young soldier to death. His statement won him the admiration of Ghanaians on social media as they hailed him for being a great leader.

