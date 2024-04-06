The funeral for the late Philip Turkson, popularly known as Pepsin or Kaptured Pixels, was recently held in Accra

The photographer and videographer behind the DWP Academy's videos reportedly passed on after a road accident

Many stars, including King Promise, who worked closely with the late photographer, were spotted at his funeral

Ghanaian photographer and videographer Philip Kofi Danquah Turkson, affectionately called Pepsin by his peers, reportedly lost his life in a fatal accident in March.

The hardworking creative was the brain behind the viral videos and photos fueling the rise of Ghana's DWP Academy and other stars.

Before his untimely demise, Pepsin, who also worked with top stars including King Promise, had just worked on a visualiser for the artiste's latest song, Paris.

Stars at Pepsin's funeral Photo source: Instagram/KapturedPixels, Instagram.DWPAcademy

Source: Instagram

Stars attend Pepsin's funeral

News of Pepsin's demise took Ghana's creative community by storm. DWP Academy stars, including Endurance Grand, released a video to mourn their departed colleague.

Several top Ghanaian personalities attended the late photographer and videographer's funeral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Promise was spotted arriving at the funeral with his manager.

Other personalities spotted at the funeral include the former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye and singer Chayuta.

Fans react to Pepsin's funeral

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they mourned the late photographer and videographer.

The Alpha Female said:

Eeiiiiii Pepsin you’ve left our hearts broken

NanaBenabà Koonyansa ☯️‍♂️ wrote:

I saw this little bwoy growing nicely and then all of a sudden wow

Mama RiCe❤️‍️❤️‍ commented:

This world is just a small world , if you knew there was going to be accident, you wouldn’t have passed there la RIPP pepsin till we meet again

Niel Owusuaa added:

Cemetery is full of unfinished dreams

Ghanaian Highlife legend passes on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian highlife legend K K Kabobo had passed away in a hospital in Accra.

The veteran musician had been battling an illness which saw him bedridden and financially challenged in his last days. It took the benevolence of former president John Mahama and singer Wendy Shay to finance Kabobo's medical care before his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh