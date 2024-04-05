Comic actor Ras Nene was seen carrying actress Benedicta Gafah in a video which caused a stir on social media considering their position

In the video, they excitedly talked about how long it had been been since they met

Many people talked about how Ras Nene carried Benedicta Gafah in the video

Comic actor and YouTuber Ras Nene and star actress Benedicta Gafah caused a frenzy on social media with a new video of them hugging in a sultry manner.

Ras Nene and Benedicta Gafah in photos. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene and @empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene carries Benedicta Gafah

In the viral video, Benedicta Gafah walked out of a building, and the moment she spotted Ras Nene, she ran towards him with excitement.

The moment she approached Ras Nene, she jumped on him, and he carried her instantly. He held her in the position for a long while as they exchanged pleasantries.

They talked about how much they had missed each other and how it had been long since they had hung out.

Below is a video of Ras Nene carrying Benedicta Gafah.

Reactions as Ras Nene carried Benedicta Gafah in a video

Many people in the comment section of the video talked about the way Ras Nene carried Benedicta Gafah.

Others wondered whether the star actress was married as they felt the way they hugged was inappropriate.

Below are the reactions from fans:

cutedude_ohb said:

This guy just dey enjoy

enter_pol1 said:

Is she not married?

nana_kwesi45 said:

Lowkey likeee Dey enjoy

im_chris_breezy said:

Chaley this style dey bee oo

kenzykay9_ said:

Wicked Stylish Position

kobe_2646 said:

This lady she's beautiful

efuadampty said:

Asay make I run to the comment section to see something

eii_braakofi said:

Chale no bi someone en wife that?

Funny video as Ras Nene and his boys jam to Femeye's unreleased song

YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor Ras Nene and his squad stormed the street in style as they jammed to musician Fameye's unreleased song.

They displayed incredible walking styles while singing and dancing to the song in the viral video.

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on their dance moves in the post's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh