Ghanaian actor, John Bredu Peasah, affectionately known as Drogba, has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to Ghanaians for their massive support and contributions during his ongoing battle with a demyelinating disease.

Popular Yolo actor John Peasah. Photo Source: johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

Drogba, who rose to fame for his role in the popular TV series YOLO, has been fighting this debilitating illness for the past three years. The disease, which affects the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and eyes, has significantly impacted his spine and eyesight.

In his Instagram post, Drogba thanked everyone who has stood by him during this challenging period.

Your donation lies a potential to shape tomorrow filled with opportunity. Your support doesn’t merely address today’s challenges; it sows seeds of transformation that will blossom into remarkable outcomes. Thank you guys, He wrote.

The support for Drogba has been immense, with contributions coming from celebrities and regular Ghanaians. Notably, the vice president of the country Mahamudu Bawumia also made a generous contribution.

Ghanaians pray for Drogba

In the comments section of the actor's post, many Ghanaians wished him well.

truth_2.4.7 said:

Love❤️ is all we can show to each other my brother live on and fight anything that comes to take what has been bestowed by Grace on you

maameowusuaa30 commented:

U are already healed in the Lord’s name and with his Protection

olive_greene_gh said:

May God healing powers locates you you will be fine my dear ❤️ This too shall pass

Drogba's sister speaks about his illness

In a related story, the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition has got many netizens in shock.

After battling a demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor has finally appealed to the public for support.

His sister has opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis.

