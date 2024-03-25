Funny Face was involved in a gory accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Kasoa, knocking down a woman, two kids and two others

Concerned DKB, who rushed to the scene deep in the night, has given an update on the situation, stating that no one has died, contrary to what has been circulating

When the incident happened, some eyewitnesses alleged that one of the kids involved in the accident had died, but per DKB's account, this was not the case

A new update has dropped since Ghanaian comedian Funny Face got involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Kasoa. The incident, which occurred in the town, resulted in injuries to a woman, two children, and two other individuals.

According to eyewitnesses, Funny Face's vehicle collided with pedestrians in a tragic accident. The news has spread all over social media, with many itching to know what is going on. Initial reports suggested that one of the children involved in the accident had allegedly lost their life.

However, fellow comedian DKB, who rushed to the scene deep in the night, has provided an update that contradicts these initial reports. In his account, DKB confirmed that contrary to circulating rumours, there were no fatalities in the accident. This has brought relief to many Ghanaians who were anxious about the state of the victims.

Ghanaians share their relief

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jaybabas_kitchen said:

Nobody is dead but people are in critical condition right? Prayers to the victims

vicamichaels commented:

Thanks for the update DKB. I like the nobody is dead part.

y.gabbie said:

Eii nobody is dead nu wey them say 3na small boy die, big boy die, mother die, eiii Ghana

The state of the victims involved

In a related story, Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face was involved in an accident that knocked down five people while he was allegedly drunk driving.

Sad photos of the victims lying on the hospital beds in critical condition surfaced.

Many people prayed for their healing, while others wondered about the condition of the mother and her two children.

