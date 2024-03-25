Actor and comedian Funny Face was involved in an accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Kakraba junction near Kasoa, which resulted in five persons being in critical conditions

A video showing the poor state of his Sedan with the registration number GN1134-16 has gone viral on social media

Many people prayed for the victims, while others questioned his actions since it was alleged that he was drunk while driving

Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face was involved in an accident at Kakraba junction near Kasoa, where he knocked down five persons, including a mother and her two kids, on the night of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

According to reports, the seasoned actor, who has been in and out of the psychiatric ward due to his poor mental health, was drunk while driving and was in a depressed state.

Funny Face's car after the accident. Image Credit: @Angeltv_Gh and @Hitz1039FM

Source: Twitter

Funny Face involved in an accident

A video showing the poor state of Funny Face's car has gone viral as many wondered about the conditions of the five victims. The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Angel TV's X account.

According to reports, the seasoned actor was driving a Sedan with the registration number GN1134-16.

From the accident, the windshield of the black car was broken, with the passenger side severely damaged. The car's bonnet had caved inwards, with the left side having a severe dent.

Below is a video showing the poor state of Funny Face's car.

Reactions to the videos of Funny Face's car accident

Below are reactions to the videos concerning Funny Face's car accident:

mzacquiea_ansah said:

They’ll not die…..what God cannot do does not exist

sir_clemy said:

Women!!!! “Akwadaa no de3 w’awu”

tbaby_kidsfavourite said:

Emis3 me kaa nie, is he not sure is his car?

anthonyalbrightgh said:

This is serious than I thought

birdman2g4 said:

Drink driving is a big offence in Europe (UK ) don't know if Ghanaian gov take it serious or nah

Below is a video of an eyewitness narrating the incident.

Below is a video from the accident scene and Funny Face being whisked away by passersby to the Police Station.

Funny Face car accident: Sad photos of the victims at the hospital surface

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face was involved in an accident which knocked down five persons while he was allegedly drunk driving.

Sad photos of the victims lying on the hospital beds in critical condition surface.

Many people prayed for their healing, while others wondered about the condition of the mother and her two children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh