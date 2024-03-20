Funny Face has gone on a new rant, throwing shots at his baby mama for preventing him from seeing his kids

The comedian lamented that Vanessa Nicole, after calling to reconcile with him, has once again started to prevent him from seeing his kids

Funny Face said he has been through a lot since meeting his baby mama, with whom he has two kids

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has once again expressed his frustrations over his resurging issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

The comedian says he has been facing a serious battle off-stage, fighting for the right to see his children.

Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole. Photo Source: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face, in a long rant on Instagram, accused Vanessa of preventing him from seeing their two children. According to him, this comes after a brief period of reconciliation when Vanessa had reached out to him, offering a chance to mend their strained relationship. However, the comedian lamented that the situation has once again taken a turn for the worse.

The comedian’s relationship with Vanessa has been tumultuous over the years. Since their meeting, Funny Face has faced numerous challenges, both personally and professionally. The most significant of these was his admission to a psychiatric hospital, a direct result of the emotional turmoil caused by his issues with Vanessa.

Recently, Funny Face has been making efforts to get his life back on track. His journey towards recovery has been closely followed by his fans and well-wishers, who have been rooting for his success. However, his recent post has raised concerns among his followers, who fear he might be spiralling back into depression.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

paakwesi_mauro_ said:

FunnyFace. I have so much love and respect for you, brother so I’m gonna drop this right quick… take this issue to court and seek shared custody of your kids.

shine_richy commented:

She feels good when you suffer. Be careful bro

obhaadodzi said:

Don’t mind her, she has seen no man is taking her seriously so she wants to come back, if u die today, your kids will still survive, protect your mental health, funny

Funny Face meets Big Akwess

In another story, Funny Face earned a lot of sympathy from Ghanaian fans and his colleagues after he opened up about his struggles to feed his family.

Since then, the comedian has been on the run to rebuild his mojo and repair some burnt bridges.

A new video of Funny Face happily vibing with actors Big Akwes and Akrobeto got many in high spirits.

Source: YEN.com.gh