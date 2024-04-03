Yaw Dabo Recalls Moment A Social Media User Accused Him Of Wearing Kids' Clothing
- Yaw Dabo recalled when a social media user hilariously accused him of kids' clothing after he alluded that Ghana was not as hard as people claim
- The diminutive actor, laughing about the matter, said he was pained when he read what the person had said about him
- According to the actor, the person made this statement claiming that the inexpensiveness of kids' clothing was why Dabo was not feeling the economic hardship
Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo recalled a statement a social media user made about him that left him pained. The diminutive actor said he was accused by a netizen of wearing children’s clothing.
The accusation came after Dabo made a statement suggesting that the economic situation in Ghana was not as dire as some people claimed, adding that things were hard everywhere.
The social media user suggested that Dabo was not feeling the economic hardship due to the inexpensiveness of children’s clothing. According to Dabo, he was pained by the hilarious statement.
Despite how he felt initially, Dabo was able to see the humour in the situation. He laughed as he recounted the incident.
Yaw Dabo gets many laughing
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Na lai That's social media for you
LA Stephen ChinaZa wrote:
Ooohh my God that's harsh
Vincent Kingsford Baidoo commented:
You were even lucky enough because you deserve more than that
Nana Ama Turkson said:
I remember that comment
Solomon Afari reacted:
Don't joke with the emotions of Ghanaians
Diyan Safiya also wrote:
You think you are wise, when you have the chance to speak, but next time say stupid things again
