Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo recalled a statement a social media user made about him that left him pained. The diminutive actor said he was accused by a netizen of wearing children’s clothing.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The accusation came after Dabo made a statement suggesting that the economic situation in Ghana was not as dire as some people claimed, adding that things were hard everywhere.

The social media user suggested that Dabo was not feeling the economic hardship due to the inexpensiveness of children’s clothing. According to Dabo, he was pained by the hilarious statement.

Despite how he felt initially, Dabo was able to see the humour in the situation. He laughed as he recounted the incident.

Yaw Dabo gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Wonder Theophilus said:

Na lai That's social media for you

LA Stephen ChinaZa wrote:

Ooohh my God that's harsh

Vincent Kingsford Baidoo commented:

You were even lucky enough because you deserve more than that

Nana Ama Turkson said:

I remember that comment

Solomon Afari reacted:

Don't joke with the emotions of Ghanaians

Diyan Safiya also wrote:

You think you are wise, when you have the chance to speak, but next time say stupid things again

Source: YEN.com.gh