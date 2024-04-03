Global site navigation

Yaw Dabo Recalls Moment A Social Media User Accused Him Of Wearing Kids' Clothing
Celebrities

Yaw Dabo Recalls Moment A Social Media User Accused Him Of Wearing Kids' Clothing

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Yaw Dabo recalled when a social media user hilariously accused him of kids' clothing after he alluded that Ghana was not as hard as people claim
  • The diminutive actor, laughing about the matter, said he was pained when he read what the person had said about him
  • According to the actor, the person made this statement claiming that the inexpensiveness of kids' clothing was why Dabo was not feeling the economic hardship

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo recalled a statement a social media user made about him that left him pained. The diminutive actor said he was accused by a netizen of wearing children’s clothing.

Yaw Dabo
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo Photo Source: samuel_dabo
Source: Instagram

The accusation came after Dabo made a statement suggesting that the economic situation in Ghana was not as dire as some people claimed, adding that things were hard everywhere.

Read also

Men hilarious attempt to remove snake from pond goes viral, peeps laugh

The social media user suggested that Dabo was not feeling the economic hardship due to the inexpensiveness of children’s clothing. According to Dabo, he was pained by the hilarious statement.

Despite how he felt initially, Dabo was able to see the humour in the situation. He laughed as he recounted the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yaw Dabo gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Wonder Theophilus said:

Na lai That's social media for you

LA Stephen ChinaZa wrote:

Ooohh my God that's harsh

Vincent Kingsford Baidoo commented:

You were even lucky enough because you deserve more than that

Nana Ama Turkson said:

I remember that comment

Solomon Afari reacted:

Don't joke with the emotions of Ghanaians

Read also

Nigerian man after relocating to Ghana compares himself to people living in US: "Ghana is my abroad"

Diyan Safiya also wrote:

You think you are wise, when you have the chance to speak, but next time say stupid things again

Yaw Dabo shares his flight experience

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo, in a video, shared his experience on a flight during his recent travel, claiming that he was treated special because of his celebrity status.

The actor, who flew business class, said that he was constantly being served food and beverages and prayed that others would experience similar.

In the comments of the video shared on his TikTok page, others argued that he was treated well because he flew business class.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel