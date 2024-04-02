A video of a young Nigerian man praising Ghana is trending on social media

He revealed that he has no regrets about relocating to Ghana, as he now owns his own company

Many people who commented on the video praised him for using his experience to inspire other people

A young Nigerian man, who recently relocated to Ghana to seek greener pastures, has no regrets about his decision.

In a video on TikTok, the young man @defunnyboytv, who was spotted working at a construction site, said he now owns a company and is happy with the work he does for a living.

Labelling Ghana as his abroad, he said confidently that he was better off than some African migrants working as cleaners in Canada and the USA.

He also urged gainfully employed Ghanaians to be happy and stop trying to tarnish the country's image.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the young man had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens are divided over the comments of the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the statement made by the man.

iconicspeedy stated:

Ghana is your Europe because you feel comfortable there

Danny commented:

God bless your hustle bro

Kobby added:

You will certainly make it my guy. The way forward is to be your own boss

Nibro Yadoba indicated:

good reason . solid guy by all standard

user4363277357512 stated:

You are saying the truth

Eddymens_countryboy added:

We really have problems as Africans, bless up bro

