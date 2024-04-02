Yaw Dabo, in a video, shared his experience on a flight during his recent travel, claiming that he was treated special because of his celebrity status

The actor, who flew business class, said that he was constantly being served food and beverages and prayed that others would experience similar

In the comments of the video shared on his TikTok page, others argued that he was treated well because he flew business class

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo took to his TikTok page to share an experience he had while travelling by air. The actor, who flew business class, claimed that he was treated with special attention due to his celebrity status.

In the video, Dabo narrated how he was constantly served with an array of food and beverages throughout the flight. He expressed his joy and satisfaction with the service, stating that it was an experience he wished others could also enjoy. The actor stated that he loved being a celebrity and wished others would get to enjoy the kind of treatment he experienced.

Dabo’s video sparked reactions from Ghanaians. Many argued that his experience was typical for anyone flying business class and not because of his celebrity status.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions with his claim

Fazza Gh said:

No one cares about you sir they’re doing their job

Aaron Corky J reacted:

It’s because you on business I got the same treatments in Busines class emirates

Fella‍♂️ said:

HHAHAHA CHOP LIFE my CEO you deserve it

Aaron McGrath also said:

God bless u general

akwanluther teased:

She think say she has met a small boy that is why

Yaw Dabo interacts with flight attendant

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, had a nice interaction with a flight attendant, who was surprised when she heard the actor was 26.

The lady, who thought Dabo was a boy, was impressed when he told her that he was an actor, making her curious to get to know him better.

Dabo encouraged the lady to visit his YouTube and social media pages to see his movies and content.

