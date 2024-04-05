Ghanaian presenter Stacy Amoateng has expressed unwavering love for fellow media star Serwaa Amihere

This comes amidst damaging rumours and negative publicity relating to a claimed raunchy video involving Serwaa Amihere

Amoateng showcased her heartwarming support for Amihere in a candid and uplifting message on Instagram

Ghanaian media presenter Stacy Amoateng has shared a heartfelt message in support of fellow media star Serwaa Amihere amidst damaging reports about the latter.

This comes after a purported scandalous video involving a Ghanaian businessman, Henry Fitz, was linked to Amihere. The raunchy video has garnered negative publicity for the media personality.

Stacy Amoateng supports Serwaa Amihere with heartfelt message. Photo credit: stacyamoatenggh.

Despite the trolls and damaging reports targeting her brand, Serwaa Amihere has yet to dismiss or confirm whether or not she was the lady captured in bed with the businessman.

Stacy Amoateng shows Amihere love

Amoateng poured out her heart to support Amihere amidst the controversy and turbulence surrounding her personality. It is important to note that Amoateng did not indicate that her uplifting note is linked to the online storm created by the video.

“Darling Serwaa, You are a phenomenal woman. You have worked hard to get here. Keep your head up, and know you are loved. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Amoateng said on Instagram.

The CEO of Platinum Networks urged Serwaa Amihere to keep her head above the storm.

“In the heat of the noise, let peace reign over your life. Don’t trade your peace and sanity for anything. Remember you are loved @serwaaamihere,” she added.

Stacy Amoateng’s post had received more than 14,000 reactions at the time of this publication. The comments section appeared to have been turned off.

See the post below:

