Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has dominated the conversation on X since a damaging video linked to her emerged on social media.

On Tuesday, April 2, the purported footage involving a businessman and the media figure erupted a storm on the internet. The pair have since been trending on social media, notably X.

Netizen gushes over Serwaa Amihere's determination amidst claimed bedroom video about her. Photo credit: @hashimghana.

Serwaa Amihere has maintained her charming personality and resilience despite the scandalous video. Her determination, grace, and confidence on television as she anchored the news on Thursday, April 4, captivated a netizen with the handle @hashimghana.

In a post, @hashimghana expressed admiration for Serwaa Amihere for braving the odds amidst several damaging reports about her.

“Dear, Serwaa (@Serwaa_Amihere), I watched your presentation this morning, and it was amazing! I got goosebumps because I thought that recent events might have affected you emotionally and psychologically, but you defied the odds. Keep being yourself, Serwaa,'' the post read.

This heartwarming note from the young man comes after resurfaced videos of Serwaa Amihere and her sister media Ama Gyamfuah captivated hearts on social media again. The pair demonstrated why they are two of many people's favourites with their grace, confidence, and impeccable fashion sense.

