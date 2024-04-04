Serwaa Amihere came slaying as she hosted Thursday's edition of GHOne TV's morning show

Coming on the back of her recent social media trend, Serwaa's appearance sparked mixed reactions

While some commended her for being brave amid controversy, others saw sadness in her eyes

GHOne TV presenter Joyce Serwaa Amihere's latest appearance on TV has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Serwaa, the regular presenter of the station's morning show, GH Today, was on the show with her co-host Lantam Papanko on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

As usual with her brand, Serwaa Amihere came slaying on set. She wore a tight dress in a shade of red with a grey design in front.

A video shared on GHOne TV's X (Twitter) showed the award-winning broadcaster looking well-composed and graceful as she discussed with her co-host and others who appeared on the programme.

Serwaa Amihere's appearance on TV sparks mixed reactions

Coming on the back of her recent controversy, which has gotten social media buzzing, the ever-stylish Serwaa's appearance on TV got a lot of attention. While some praised her for being a strong character, others observed that the social media trend worried her. Some even claimed to see pain and tears in her eyes.

@y3nkoNkoaa said:

Told y’all … My Serwaa is strong like rock ,y’all figga you fit break am with this?

@brodakm said:

Aww....she is feeling it. Seems to be forgetting what she wants to say and feels shy in the guys. It shall be well. Just learn OK.

@aggreyjoshua said:

You could see from her actions that the leaked issue has caused pain within

@MartinSenanu said:

She cry saaa, see her eyes

Serwaa Amihere blasts lady who alleged she slept with her bosses to succeed

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere recently called out a social media user who alleged that she slept with her bosses to make it in the industry.

According to the X user Lisa, Serwaa Amihere and several other powerful celebrities should not be where they were.

Many of Miss Amihere's fans supported her and called out Lisa for undermining her hard work in the industry.

