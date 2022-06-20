Who is Serwaa Amihere? Age, husband, family, child, tattoo, latest updates

Journalism is one of the most respected and adored professions in Ghana. Among the several benefits of being a journalist include being famous, travelling worldwide, and many more. For example, talented TV personalities such as Serwaa Amihere have achieved great fame and a huge sum of cash from the venture.

Serwaa Amihere is a rising TV personality and broadcast journalist who works with the Ghanaian TV channel, GHOne TV. She started her career in media as an entertainment reporter. However, she later moved to news and current affairs, becoming one of the most recognizable news anchors. Her work and dedication have seen her win several awards over the years.

Serwaa Amihere’s profile summary

Full name Serwaa Amihere Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African S*xuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8'' Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings One Marital status Single Children One School Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School University Methodist University College, Ghana Profession Broadcast journalist, news anchor Serwaa Amihere's Instagram @serwaaamihere Twitter @Serwaa_Amihere Facebook @SewaaAM

Early life

The journalist was born on 8 March 1990 in Kumasi, Ghana. She was the first-born child of Frank Yeboah and Lydia Tetteh, who also hails from Kumasi, Ghana. She grew up in Kumasi alongside a younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa.

Amihere attended a local primary school in Kumasi. However, her grades were good, and she was admitted to Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School in Kumasi. After graduating, she enrolled in Methodist University College of Ghana, pursuing a banking and finance degree.

Career

While Serwaa studied banking and finance, she chose another career entirely. After university, she entered the entertainment industry to pursue her long-held passion for journalism. Serwa's first job was working as a producer at GHOne TV.

The job was a stepping stone toward her journalism career, given that she did not have a media background. She also worked as a host of an entertainment and lifestyle show, the Glitterati. In 2017, she switched to GHOne TV's news and current affairs section.

In her new roles, she was involved in bringing to light women-related issues, leadership stories, and other current affairs news. Today, she is one of the most celebrated news anchors in Ghana. She is also an excellent TV host and currently hosts the weekend sports show Cheers, among others.

Serwaa Amihere's husband and children

Serwaa's rising stardom has increased scrutiny on her dating and romantic life. As a result, there have been several rumours, with some fans claiming that she is engaged or has married secretly. However, she is currently single and has not revealed if she is dating anyone.

Does Serwaa Amihere have a child? Yes. In 2021, she revealed on Instagram that she has a child called Nana.

Serwaa Amihere's tattoo

Does Serwaa Amihere have any tattoo? Yes. Amihere has a tattoo on the part of her body which would not be easy to notice. The tattoo is on the upper left shoulder of her back, a part she always has covered.

Net worth and earnings

Amihere is one of the most influential TV personalities in Ghana. In addition, she is also an influencer with millions of followers. She makes a good living and has an estimated net worth of $270,000.

Serwaa Amihere's latest updates

The famous TV personality has been trending on various social media platforms. But unfortunately, she has been on the tabloids because of alleged chats and videos about her secret relationship with some politicians in the country.

The video and chat revelations have since caused some shock among most netizens and have sprouted different reactions within the social media space. However, the media personality has not yet addressed this issue.

Serwaa Amihere’s quick facts

How old is Serwaa Amihere? She was born on March 8, 1990. She is currently 32 years old as of 2022. Which tribe is Serwaa Amihere from? She is from the Akan tribe. It is a popular ethnic group in Ghana found in several regions in the country, from Ashanti, Eastern, Western, and Central. Where is Serwaa Amihere from in Ghana? She was born and grew up in Kumasi, Ghana. Her parents still reside in the region, but she lives and works in Accra, Ghana. Who is Serwaa Amihere’s sister? Serwa has a younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa. She is a popular social media star with several thousand followers on Instagram. Is Serwaa dating anyone? The Ghanaian TV anchor has not revealed whether she is dating anyone. However, she has been rumoured to be dating several celebrities. Where is Serwaa Amihere’s tattoo located? She has a tattoo on her back right shoulder. Is Serwaa Amihere on social media? Yes, she is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. Her Instagram has over 2 million followers at the time of writing. What was Serwaa Amihere’s video all about? The alleged video was on her s*xual encounter with .

Serwaa Amihere's story inspires many African women, a testament that they can succeed through hard work and determination. She entered the industry without any background or experience in media but has risen to the top.

