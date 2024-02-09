Raychel Jones-Mensah, the wife of Ghanaian politician Kojo Jones, showed off how she spends time with their child

Mrs Jones Mensah shared a video on her Instagram stories where she was taking the baby on a walk while it was in its stroller

The couple are known for their viral wedding in October 2022

Raychel Jones, the ever-gorgeous wife of Ghanaian politician Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, showed how she spends quality time with their child.

Kojo Jones and his wife show off their child

The couple, who broke the internet with their viral wedding in October 2022, welcomed a child, and they showed it off in a video.

Kojo Jones' wife, Raychel Jones-Mensah, took to her Instagram stories to share the great news with thousands of followers.

The post was a video of her taking their bundle of joy for a walk in the evening. The face of the baby was not shown; however, its body could be seen in a stroller.

Mrs Jones-Mensah dressed elegantly as she slayed in a long, flowing black dress accentuating her voluptuous figure. She kept it simple by wearing a pair of slippers and left her hair flowing effortlessly across her back.

Below is a carousel post of Kojo Jones and his wife, Raychel, on their wedding day in October 2022.

