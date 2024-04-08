Serwaa Amihere has officially lodged a complaint to the police over her leaked viral video

The police have subsequently charged Henry Fitz and two others for extorting money from Serwaa and still leaking her video

The second accused, Candylove Ababio, said to be Fitrz's wife, is said to have received the money on a number she uses

The Serwaa Amihere bedroom video scandal has taken a new twist as the GHOne TV broadcaster seeks justice against those who leaked the clip.

Serwaa lodged a complaint with the police on April 3, 2024, and the case has already been forwarded to the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The particulars of the case, which have found their way into the media, show three people, Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah a.k.a. Henry Fitz.

The three have been slapped with four charges, including conspiracy to commit non-consensual sharing of intimate image, non-consensual sharing of intimate image, and sexual extortion.

While Ketti and Ababio have been arrested and put before the court, Henry Fitz, alleged to be the man in the leaked video with Serwaa, is at large.

Henry Fitz and accomplices extorted GH¢25,000 from Serwaa Amihere

According to the police Henry Fitz and his accomplices extorted about GH¢25,000 from Serwaa Amihere and still leaked the video.

On December 3, 2023, the accused allegedly contacted Serwaa's makeup artist, Colleen Nhyira Afful, and requested that the broadcaster pay GH¢5,000 to stop them from releasing his private photos.

In April, a different number called asking Serwaa to pay GH¢20,000 to prevent her private video from being leaked. Even after paying the amount, the video remained leaked. The number that received the ransom money bore the name Ketti.

Henry Fitz's 'wife' involved in the extortion of Serwaa Amihere

YEN.com.gh sources have indicated that Candylove Ababio, 31, is Henry Fitz's wife. She allegedly made Ketti register the number in his name for use because she did not have a Ghana Card then.

After using the number for some time, her husband took possession of the SIM around August 2023 and has been using the number since.

Henry Fitz sold hotel, mansion after his wedding, details in video

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz, the groom of 2019's plush Hendee19 wedding at the Royal Senchi Hotel, has fallen on hard times.

He reportedly sold his mansion and 19-room hotel in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

This was revealed by a Koforidua-based journalist speaking on Fitz's viral video with a celebrated broadcaster.

