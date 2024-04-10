The management of EIB Network has released a statement on the trending story of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video

According to the statement, EIB Network is conducting a private investigation into the circumstances leading to the leakage of the video

The statement added that the findings of the investigations into the matter will be made public as soon as it is completed

Serwaa Amihere's employer, EIB Network, has spoken about the controversy surrounding the leakage of her private video on social media.

The GHOne TV presenter has been trending online after a purported video of her private moment and a man identified as Henry Fitz surfaced online.

Days after the video's emergence, Serwaa Amihere complained to the police, which led to the prosecution of the case at the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The particulars of the case, which have found their way into the media, show Henry Fitz is being prosecuted with two others, Edem Saviour Ketti and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio.

Following the police case, EIB Network has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding its leakage.

EIB investigates Serwaa Amihere's video saga

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, EIB management acknowledged being concerned about the video's circulation and would have issued a public statement earlier if not for the police involvement in the case.

According to the management, they would publish the results of their independent findings if the investigation is concluded.

"Management has also decided to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video.

"The company will accordingly publish the findings of the independent investigation into the as soon as same is completed and further measures will be taken thereafter," the statement said.

Read the statement below:

Serwaa Amihere loses brand ambassadorial deal with Tonino Lamborghini energy drink

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere is no longer a Tonino Lamborghini energy drink brand ambassador.

The award-winning broadcaster had been unveiled as the brand's ambassador to much fanfare in September 2023.

However, YEN.com.gh checks reveal that her ambassadorial deal ended in December 2023 and only became public amid her leaked video saga.

