Funny Face, weeks after his accident, has explained how the unfortunate incident happened and admitted fault for the negative things happening in his life

The comedian narrated that he was dodging a motorrider who crossed him and ended up crashing into a nursing mother and her children

Funny Face was put behind bars after the incident but has now been granted bail

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has come forward to share the details of a recent accident. Speaking with Kofi TV weeks after the incident, Funny Face has admitted fault for the unfortunate event and other negative occurrences in his life.

Funny Face explained that he was attempting to dodge a motorcyclist who had crossed his path when he lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the collision. The accident, which happened around 8 pm on Sunday, March 24, reportedly resulted in injuries to about five pedestrians.

The comedian was put behind bars following the accident. However, in a recent development, Funny Face has been granted bail amounting to GH₵120,000.

Funny Face has expressed deep remorse over the incident. He admitted that he was at fault for majority of the negative things happening in his life.

Ghanaians sympathise with Funny Face

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

newinghanatourism said:

Recognizing and accepting our flaws is essential for personal growth and self-improvement.

franciscaacquah25 commented:

Welcome back bro. Funny face please try and read 2 chronicles 33:1 to the end .

stone_burniton reacted:

Goosebumps charlie! Your third coming will be greater. God is with you. We are with you

andydostygh said:

I’m so happy to see you bro in good health. Do you remember our last conversation? It shall be well. Stay strong. God dey

Funny Face begs Ghanaians

In another story, Funny Face has been granted bail after his car crashed and injured some road users in Kasoa.

The comedian has opened up about his current state in a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

Funny Face apologised to Ghanaians and said he was poised to regain the trust and support of fans.

