The Electoral Commission has released the identities of the persnnel implicated in alleged bribery during the Ejisu by-election

The alleged bribe took place at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station in the Ejisu constituency

The two officials have been withdrawn from the electoral process as the Electoral Commission probes the incident

The Electoral Commission has released further details on the identities of its officials implicated in alleged bribery during the Ejisu by-election.

The two officials have been identified as Regina Serwaa, the Ballot Issuer and George Sasu, the Presiding Officer.

The commission has indicated that it is treating the incident as a criminal matter

Source: Getty Images

The commission said it had undertaken preliminary investigations, and the two reportedly claimed the man who offered the alleged bribe said they should use the contents for lunch.

This was after he had asked if they had eaten anything.

According to Joy News, whose reporters were on the ground, the said man has been identified as Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko.

A video from Joy News went viral, showing a man putting what is believed to be an envelope on a table near the officials.

The commission has indicated that it is treating the incident as a criminal matter and has involved police.

It has, however, refrained from naming the MP in any of its communications.

Contestants in the race

The leading contenders in the race are the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate.

The other candidates are Esther Osei of the CPP, Beatrice Boakye of the LPG, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, and Attakorah Joseph, an independent candidate.

The National Democratic Congress did not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns.

Akufo-Addo confronts earlier rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who made the claims.

Akufo-Addo was speaking during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh