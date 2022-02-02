Anita Akua Akuffo, the beautiful presenter with TV3, is one of the eloquent broadcasters in the country now.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Anita has been blessing our screens with her beauty since making her TV debut five years ago.

There is no doubt that TV3 has beautiful presenters but it looks like Anita is the fans' favourite.

Anita Akua Akuffo: 9 stylish photos of TV3 beautiful presenter that are trending on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Anita Akuffo)

Source: Instagram

The young presenter doesn't only wow her fans when she is on TV but has a huge fans base on Instagram.

Anita's photos on her Instagram page have been melting the hearts of her followers.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She is noted for flaunting her beauty and her fashion sense.

Anita has got lots of photos on Instagram but YEN.com.gh has put together 9 of her best photos.

1. Blue on blue:

Anita can't stop turning the heads of her on Instagram. She entered the month of February with this awesome photo.

She looks beautiful as her outfit matched her looks. Anita complimented her beauty with that lovely smile.

2. Pure gold:

She is indeed one of the beautiful presenters at the moment. Her swag is spot on as she posed for the camera.

Anita always making herself available to her fans as she has been keeping things in a calm way.

3. African queen:

Any outfit she puts on fits her and that is a hallmark of a beautiful lady. Anita modeled beautifully in this African print.

She deserves a big applaud all because of her high sense of fashion which many Ghanaian have fallen for her.

4. Beauty in red:

Anita chose red as she get ready to host Sunday's night reality show Date Rush. She looks so splendid.

This photo she released on her page caught the attention of her fans as they drooled over beauty.

She always defines her stunning beauty by putting up her iconic smile.

5. Nice braids:

There is no doubt she is beautiful and she is decided to prove why she is pretty. Anita graced the gram with this lovely hairstyle.

She looks so hot in her new braids. The outfit is on point as she dazzled her fans.

6. Dance skills:

Anita loves what she does dancing while hosting the Date Rush programme. She put her swag on display.

A combination of black and brown outfit is on point. Anita just appeared on the show displaying her dancing skills.

7. Smile for the camera:

Anita is a clear case of a modeling queen. The presenter is multi-talented as she is not only good at reading news.

Anita is a modeling queen and she has been showing glimpses of what she is capable of doing.

She appears in this photo like a world-class model.

8. Swag queen:

Anita is truly a swag queen, just dripping in this casual outfit. She matched her looks with sunglasses.

The presenter sat quietly minding her own business in this awesome photo.

Anita is the epitome of beauty.

9. On the bike:

She likes doing what she does best riding a bicycle as she gets company from a fan.

Anita comes through with lovely African wear with sneakers. She looks so beautiful.

Fans praise Emelia Brobbey as she flaunts beauty in photo

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and burgeoning musician, Emelia Brobbey has wowed her teeming fans and followers online with a stunning photo.

Taking to Instagram, the popular actress dropped a jaw-dropping photo of herself tp the admiration of her fans.

Emelia Brobbey was seen standing outside what looked like the compound of a plush apartment when she posed for the photo.

Source: YEN.com.gh