TikTok star Felicia Osei got many people laughing hard when she, unfortunately, fell while dancing in heels

The Onua TV/FM presenter was dancing to Akoo Nana's 2014 hit song, Mi Yadaw, featuring the late Castro, when she turned and fell

Many people in the comment section were concerned for her safety as they advised her

Onua TV/FM presenter and TikToker Felicia Osei fell while dancing in heels and a bodycon African print dress.

Felicia Osei falls while dancing in heels

Felicia Osei danced to Akoo Nana's 2014 hit song, Mi Yadaw, featuring the late Castro. When the song got to Castro's verse, which had to do with her having to turn around, she unfortunately tripped and fell towards the table.

Writing a caption for the video, Miss Osei wrote that these were some of the challenges she encountered whenever she tried to record the perfect dance video.

Joking about her unfortunate incident, the famous TikToker wrote in the caption that the DJ should play her a song titled "It is only God who can hold me."

DJ, play me Nyame nkoaa na ɛsɔ me mu

Below is a video of Felicia Osei dancing in heels.

Reactions to the video of Felicia Osei falling while dancing in heels

The video got many people laughing hard. Felicia Osei's Instagram followers cautioned her to be careful next time she decides to dance in heels.

Below are the reactions to the dance video:

tracey_boakye said:

Wob3 te ato

uniqeglam said:

I didn't want to laugh but caption

nephron_official said:

You no see anything yet

eyes_close762 said:

Abeg take time ooo cause all of the hospitals are full

beauty_officiallaw said:

This one de3 anka fall-a- thon oooo nanso , sharp you turn it into obotantim-a-thon

cjay1son said:

3nti now de3 u turn compass errrroh daaabi smh

dannnygh said:

Anka w’ano pai yɛ a, anka wobɛ ka w’asem sen? Lol

