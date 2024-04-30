Afua Asantewaa recently sat in the guest seat of Emelia Brobbey's newly launched talk show

The two socialites talked extensively about Asantewaa's life before and after her daring singing marathon attempt

Asantewaa disclosed that an embarrassing voice-breaking moment from the attempt, which went viral, ended up being a blessing

In February, the decision-making of the Guinness World Record declared Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon attempt unsuccessful.

The Ghanaian socialite had sung in a booth for 126 hours non-stop, throwing the internet into a frenzy.

In a recent interview, Afua Asantewaa, who now spends her days from one brand ambassadorial duty to the other, recounted her high and low moments from the event.

Afua Asantewaa relives her sing-a-thon moments with Emelia Brobbey

Afua Asantewaa recently joined Emelia Brobbey on the latter's newly launched talk show.

According to Afua Asantewaa, burglars broke into her home before the attempt. The pressure of the daring task and frustrations from other unfortunate events forced her to take a quick social media break before starting the attempt.

Because of the break, she didn't realise that a clip of her voice-breaking moment as she tried to sing the hook of Gyakie's Something had gone viral.

The viral challenge attracted top personalities in Ghana and abroad, including Rita Ora.

Afua Asantewaa also said that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson sent her a DM after doing the challenge.

"I thought they were mocking me, but she texted me and said she was proud of me," Afua disclosed in her recent interview.

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's interview with Emelia Brobbey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reviewed Afua Asantewaa's account of life after her sing-a-thon.

debrahdeborah8 said:

But it seems like mercy Johnson and Emelia look alike

Good remaining character wrote:

You are lovable my sister and it’s a gift from God

9Traxx added:

i love that..."in every Disgrace there is GRACE!!!

Afua Asantewaa's husband calls on the state to honour his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had appealed to the state to name a monument after his wife.

In an interview, while reacting to the news that his wife was unsuccessful in her attempt, Kofi Owusu Aduonum suggested that naming a part of the Akwaaba Village after his wife would not be bad.

