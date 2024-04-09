Shatta Wale has dropped the music video for his song When I Bore, and it has been meant with mixed reactions

In the song, Shatta Wale opens up about his reaction to his detractors and how he treats them when he gets angry

The message of the song reflected the music video, but not many people were impressed with the quality of the video and the song

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has released the music video for his latest single When I Bore.

The song, which talks about the musician's reactions to his critics and his handling of anger, has been met with a variety of responses from Ghanaians

In When I Bore, Shatta Wale expresses his feelings towards those who oppose him. He expresses his frustration and anger through the music.

The music video for the song matches the message of the track. It shows an angry Shatta Wale smashing into objects with a bat. However, despite the clear connection between the song and its accompanying video, the reception was not the best.

Some fans loved the song, however, not everyone was impressed with the quality of the video and the song. Some critics have pointed out that the production value of the video did not meet their expectations.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

clemzeli9 said:

How do I unlisten this ? 2024 nd ur man is dropping this ? Charley man fell off

leojnine said:

Funny enough most of you will start vibing to the track. We live to see

RyllahGh wrote:

Aaaa so this be the video your man dey rant about Abeg delete am …. Aaa what be this noise nkwaaaaaaaa..

Obidiba8 said:

Shatta then showboy no difference Atta Panin ne Atta kakra

