Nana Ama McBrown has shared a throwback of her younger days wearing a school uniform alongside a recent photo

She joined a TikTok trend where social media users contrast their past with their current success and thanked God

The actress in the caption of the video, thanked God for how far she had come and in the comment section fans praised her for how far she had come

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, took to social media to share a glimpse of her past, joining the popular Esther TikTok trend that has netizens contrasting their humble beginnings with their current success.

In the post, McBrown shared a throwback photo of herself in a school uniform, paired with a recent phpoto of her looking glamorous.

The contrasting photos show the actress during her struggling days and her current success as an established actress and serial entrepreneur.

The trend, which has taken TikTok by storm, encourages netizens to share a photo from a time when they were struggling, alongside a photo showcasing their current success.

In the caption accompanying the video, McBrown expressed her gratitude for her journey. She wrote:

I think i won this challenge God has been good

Fans praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ama Queen said:

yh u won very beautiful love you

Okodie said:

ma'am pls change the first picture. we beg. we know you've won but get another cos eii this establish is beyond

ORIGINAL commented:

You won the challenge, Because Esther is Estherblishing

Vigistiwatt ®™ said:

you just want to win this challenge k3k3. You have won wai...with this pic paaa de3

Erkuah Official transformation

