Famous TikToker Erkuah Official caused a stir on social media when she dropped her childhood photo for the Esther challenge

The after photo of her looking unkempt got many people laughing as they expected her to look dazzling

Many people in the comment section talked about how the video made them laugh

Famous comic TikTok star Erkuah Official got many people laughing hard with a video of her doing the viral Esther challenge.

Erkuah Official did the Esther challenge

The Esther challenge seeks to show before-and-after photos or videos of people after they have accomplished something in life or become well-to-do. The before usually shows them looking unpresentable, while the after shows them looking stunning.

However, in Erkuah Official's case, her before photo was from her childhood as she slayed in an African print top and skirt.

Her after, which was supposed to show how established she had become in life, showed her recording a TikTok video with her ring light with powder plastered all over her body.

Erkuah Official was wearing the standard Ghanaian uniform for students in public schools and an oversized pair of sneakers.

Below is a video of Erkuah Offical participating in the Esther challenge.

Reactions as Erkuah Offical participated in the Esther challenge

The video got many people laughing hard as they expected Erkuah Official to drop a refined version of herself in makeup and a gorgeous dress at the end of the video.

Below are the reactions from fans:

toluence11 said:

This one na Esther ti ya werey #cruise

green_tutorsng said:

Naaa .. I wasn't expecting that transformation

atuba_ebuka said:

Challenge closed! Esta no blish pass like this

iammrsoffeh said:

I know your own will be different

devenn_amaya said:

From grass to forest lmaooo

king_acid_reigns said:

I knew the establish will be nonsense

adaku1_ said:

Na you win this challenge, hands down

bismarkthejoke said:

I know you go, fool

qrisz__ said:

Who invite u to this challenge nau , I know say ur own go turn another thing

Erkuah Official goes bald in viral thief challenge, video gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star Erkuah Official cracked many ribs on social media when she participated in the trending thief challenge.

In the video, she used a filter that made her bald while she posed with a tin of cereal in her hand while a viral audio for the challenge played in the background.

Many applauded her for her creativity and for making them laugh hard.

