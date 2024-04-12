A Ghanaian lady has sparked conversation online after she lamented over a date she went on

In a video making rounds on social media, she revealed that the guy only bought her GH¢2.00 worth Sobolo

Netizens who thronged the comment session were divided as some were equally disappointed while others blamed the lady

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent over a date she went on.

In a video shared by @Richloveadepapres, the young lady revealed that she only got GH¢2 worth of Sobolo from the date.

Ghanaian lady disappointed after going on a date with guy

Source: TikTok

She walked into her hostel after her date to meet a roommate who was expecting her to return with a pack of food or something for her.

To the roommate's utter disappointment, her friend came back with just a bottle of water.

Narrating her ordeal, she noted that after spending about five hours, between 9:00 pm to 2:00 am with the guy, he only bought her Sobolo.

She further revealed that the bottle of water she brought back was even purchased for her by another guy.

The video has since gone viral with over 7,000 views and `184 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided as Ghanaian lady opens up about her date

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions on the incident.

While some were equally disappointed, others blamed the lady, arguing that she was not properly dressed for a date.

@Danso wrote:

"You put on this to a date and you want me to buy you food Madam."

@Sylvia Sasraku wrote:

"Look at her dressing for date.. what do you expect? Lol."

@Innocent wrote:

"You see some girls she think the one who bought her bottle water is better than the one who pays her transportation and and buy her Sobolo oo."

Ghanaian lady goes on a date with an Obroni man: “He pulls out calculator to split bill”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian lady who was left surprised after she went on a date with a white man.

She noted in a video that the man pulled out a calculator for both to split the bills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh