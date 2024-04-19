Watabombshell, who predominantly acts in Nigerian movies, is now in Ghana collaborating with Ghanaian stars Kyekyeku, Ras Nene, Sobolo and others

The actor shot a couple of funny skits with his fellow Ghanaian stars for YouTube, and many Ghanaians are happy to see him working in Ghanaian projects

Enoch Darko, who rose to fame through TV3's Talented Kidz, left for the Nigerian industry because it was more vibrant than the Ghanaian one

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, affectionately called Watabombshell, is collaborating with Ghanaian stars such as Kyekyeku, Ras Nene, Sobolo and others, exciting many Ghanaian fans.

Watabombshell and Ras Nene's crew. Photo Source: watabombshell

Source: Instagram

Watabombshell has been featured in mostly Nigerian movies but is now working on projects in Ghana. The actor has been busy shooting a series of humorous skits with his Ghanaian counterparts. These skits, which have been uploaded on YouTube, have gained a lot of views.

Watabombshell's collaboration with Ghanaian stars has been met with support from Ghanaians. Fans are thrilled to see him working on Ghanaian projects, as he had previously said he no longer had an interest in the Ghanaian film scene.

Enoch Darko, who rose to fame through TV3's Talented Kidz, had previously left for the Nigerian film industry, stating that it was more vibrant than the Ghanaian film scene.

Watabombshell's collaboration makes Ghanaians happy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emmanuelkofiamanor7035 said:

Herrrr watabomshel is very serious, I love you, bro

mickygreat283 commented:

Thanks, Enock our Super star for recognising our Superstar Aka and crew

NancyOwusu-lg8ok wrote:

What a bombshell all his lovely fans let's gather here for our very own favorites

gyemangfoster3843 said:

Enock in fact this combination is very interesting

Enoch Darko on working with Osita Ihime

In another story, Watabombshell has detailed how Nigerian star Osita Iheme mentored him as an actor when he started featuring in Nollywood films.

The actor shared how the Nigerian film legend taught him the ropes and helped him polish his acting skills.

Watabombshell, who was visibly impressed as he recounted his experience with Osita, said the actor was very humble and respectful.

Source: YEN.com.gh