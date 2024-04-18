Ghanaian comedian 24gh Comedy has captured himself donning a Ghana Must Go costume

Ghanaian comedian 24gh Comedy recorded himself sporting a Ghana Must costume for two of his skits, which he uploaded to his thrilling Instagram account.

In one of the clips, the entertainer delights fans and followers with moves as he dances to one of his songs.

24gh Comedy rocks Ghana Must Go outfit for thrilling skits. Photo credit: 24gh_comedy.

Source: Instagram

The comedian was in the company of his friends, who joined him for the funny moment. Elsewhere on Instagram, he was captured walking on the street with his team. 24gh Comedy wore the Ghana Must Go outfit, proudly bonding with passengers in a trosky.

Posting the videos on his enthralling platform, the comedian labelled the videos with his songs as:

“New Grammys hit song.”

The Ghana Must Go bag represents a tumultuous chapter in Ghana-Nigeria relations, carrying the weight of xenophobia and mass deportation of Ghanaians from Nigeria.

Watch one of the videos below:

Comedian sparks laughter

The comedian sparked excitement among social media users with his videos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments here.

Sumiyaou indicated:

Always good vibes.

1bigg_roh said:

When are you going to be serious bro .

Shureshot1123 mentioned:

Dat is swag .

Nwale5146 complimented 24gh Comedy:

Nice outfit.

Mensah_ewurama posted:

Ghana must go .

Tru_arnold indicated:

So entertaining.

Josh.Nash said:

Ah, too funny.

Alpha_iyanga posted:

These songs are always catchy.

Nvm.phil indicated:

The beat is hard.

Rukisivo wrote:

This outfit looks familiar please, is this Ghamusgogucci.

Itz_.hamid stated:

Star BoY ⭐... More support .

Hesmifave indicated:

A real ghana must go Ambassador .

Designer The Fashion GodD stuns in Ghana Must Go outfit at 13th African Games

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that designer The Fashion GodD attended the spectacular 2023 African Games closing ceremony in a Ghana Must Go costume.

The Ghanaian designer attended the occasion alongside a child and another man, who also featured in the same outfit.

With their audacious choice of outfits crafted entirely from Ghana Must Go bags, the young men and the child stepped into the spotlight, making a striking impression in a video online.

Source: YEN.com.gh