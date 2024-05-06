The New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to tour the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions

The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to tour the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions as part of his first phase of nationwide campaigning.

This follows the successful completion of his tour in the Western, Western North, and Eastern Regions, where he spoke about reforms he intends to implement in the mining, educational, and artisanal sectors.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Vice President's Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will elaborate on his vision for the mining sector on the next leg of his campaign tour.

He will speak at a dialogue on Wednesday, May 8, organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources, about Ghana's mining sector and his vision of reformation.

On Thursday, May 9, the vice president will address the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, discussing the interconnectedness of digitalisation and corruption in governance.

The vice president's campaign team urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the vice president as he embarks on his campaign tour across the country, sharing his Bold Solutions to Ghana's challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will engage with stakeholders, including clergy, academics, the youth, traditional leaders, and industry players.

The Vice President is expected to tour the country within a month.

Dr Bawumia says God can transform Ghana through him

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says God can use him to transform Ghana

Speaking to clergy members in Takoradi as part of his Western Regional campaign tour, he explained that he has positive ideas for Ghana that could transform the country for the better.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

He promised to collaborate with the clergy to implement his developmental agenda for Ghana.

Bawumia dares Mahama to debate him

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared John Mahama to face him in a debate.

He said the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess both candidates' proposals for fixing the economy.

Dr Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign today, April 29, 2024, and is set to address the issues affecting Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh