Nelly is an actor, singer, and rapper from the United States. He is well known for songs such as Country Grammar, Ride Wit Me, Hot In Here, and Just a Dream. He is also an actor, appearing in films and television shows such as The Longest Yard (2005) and CSI: NY (2008–2009). Given his prominence, many people desire to learn more about his fortune. What is Nelly's net worth, and how did he acquire it?

Nelly arriving at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell Las Vegas (L). The singer attends the DUB Magazine (SEMA) trade show party at Foxtail Nightclub (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nelly has received numerous honours, including three Grammys and nine Billboard Music Awards. According to the RIAA, Nelly sold 21 million records in the US in 2014, making him the fourth-best-selling hip-hop musician in American music history. There was a period when Nelly's net worth declined, but the singer is back on track, particularly after selling part of his music catalog.

Nelly's profile summary

Full name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1974 Age 49 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence St. Louis, Wildwood, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 271 Weight in kilograms 123 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas Children Chanelle Haynes, Cornell Haynes III Father Cornell Haynes Sr Mother Rhonda Mack Siblings City Spud, Jackie Donahue Education University City High School Profession Actor, singer, rapper, record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor Net worth $70 million Instagram @nelly TikTok @nelly Facebook

What is Nelly's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Fan Arch, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $70 million.

He has earned his income through his acting, singing, rapping, record producing, songwriting, investments, and business career. Here's an overview of Nelly's career and how he makes money.

Music career

Music has contributed significantly to Nelly's financial worth. His first record, Country Grammar, came out in 2000 and was a commercial triumph, selling millions of copies internationally. This initial breakthrough paved the way for a prosperous music career.

Top-5 facts about Nelly. Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How many albums did Nelly sell? Cornell had sold 21,815,000 albums in the United States as of June 2014, earning him the country's fourth best-selling rap artist title.

Movies and television

The American rapper has appeared in several movies, TV shows, and music videos. He began acting as a rapper in the 1995 Eyes on Hip Hop video. He has later been featured in several other movies, videos and TV series, such as Snipes (2001), Cedric the Entertainer Presents (2003), and Nelly: Hey Porsche (2013).

Nelly's assets and business ventures

The American entrepreneur has controlled various enterprises and assets throughout his career. Here is a breakdown of his business endeavours and properties.

Business ventures

Cornell has several enterprises, including two clothing lines, Apple Bottoms and the Vokal fashion brand. Apple Bottoms is a women's fashion business founded in 2003 by rapper Yomi Martin, Nelly, Ian Kelly, and Nick Loftis.

The company began as a denim company but has since diversified to include additional women's and girls' clothes, fragrances, and accessories. Yomi, Nelly, and Nick Loftis founded the hip-hop fashion label Vokal in 1997. They started selling jerseys, T-shirts, and bespoke clothes out of their houses and car trunks.

Cornell owned the Charlotte Bobcats alongside Michael Jordan and Robert L. Johnson until Michael became a controlling owner in March 2010. He also founded the MoShine alcohol brand.

Real estate

In 2002, Cornell spent $1.925 million for a half-finished 11,000-square-foot magnificent estate in a gated enclave close to the Hidden Valley Country Club in Eureka, Missouri, a St Louis suburb.

The 12-acre property includes a huge basketball court, sports court, hot tub, swimming pool, and other amenities. Nelly attempted to sell the house for several years. He eventually accepted a significant loss when he sold the residence for $599,000 in October 2021.

Nelly's house

In 2002, the rapper bought a 2,679-square-foot ranch-style lake house showcased on MTV Cribs. However, he sold the property for $740,158 in June 2010.

Deals

In 2003, Nike and Nelly signed a one-year partnership to manufacture a limited-edition sneaker named the "Air Derrty," a throwback recreation of Charles Barkley's iconic sneaker. Nelly later landed another shoe deal with Reebok.

He has appeared in advertisements for Ford Motor Company and Got Milk. His energy beverage Pimp Juice sold a million cans in the initial two months following its release in August 2003.

Nelly's catalog sale

The rapper sold a 50% stake in his music catalogue to Harbourview Equity Partners in July 2023 for $50 million. The agreement was worth $100 million for his entire catalogue.

Nelly's 2016 tax problems

In 2016, it was revealed that the American entrepreneur had a $2.4 million tax levy against him because of unpaid taxes to the IRS.

Rapper Nelly attends Lime-A-Rita Atlanta Cinco Saturday at Big Sky Buckhead on 7 May 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Does Nelly have a wife and kids?

He is not married but has children. Cornell has two kids from prior relationships: a daughter, Chanelle, and a son, Cornell Hayes III. He also has two adopted kids from his late stepsister, Jaqueline Donahue.

Are Ashanti and Nelly together in 2024?

The two reunited in 2023. Does Nelly have a baby by Ashanti? The two are expecting their first child together. They announced the news about their engagement and pregnancy on 17 April 2024.

FAQs

Who is Nelly? He is an American actor, singer, rapper, record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and investor. How old is Nelly? He is 49 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 2 November 1974. Where does Nelly come from? He hails from Austin, Texas, United States. How many babies does Nelly have? He has two biological kids, Chanelle Haynes and Cornell Haynes III, and two adopted kids from his stepsister. How rich is Nelly? He has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2024. Who does Nelly date now? He is currently dating his former girlfriend, Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas. How tall is Nelly? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Nelly is an American actor, singer, rapper, record producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and investor. He is widely recognised for his songs, such as Country Grammar and Dilemma. Nelly's net worth is alleged to be $70 million as of 2024.

