In a video that has gone viral, a man was stopped by some Ghanaian policemen while driving and asked him to get out of the car

The jovial policemen just wanted to take photos with the young man's expensive Porsche, with one of them sitting at the wheel while a colleague took pictures

The young man was all smiles as he watched the police officers enjoy his vehicle

A Ghanaian man in a video was stopped by police officers while driving his expensive Porsche. However, the stop was not for a bad reason. The policemen, in a jovial mood, wanted to take photos with the luxury vehicle.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the young man being asked to step out of his car. The young man stood by with his arms folded, watching as the officers admired his Porsche.

One of the policemen could not resist the beauty of the high-end vehicle and took a seat behind the wheel and had one of his colleagues, who was equally excited, take him pictures.

The owner of the Porsche smiled as he watched the police officers enjoy his vehicle. The video shared on TikTok has sparked comments from Ghanaians, many of whom were amused by the policemen's antics.

Ghanaian police spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Anna commented:

Oooow this is nice…I think they did that because they noticed you were nice and cool with them cos the people driving such cars are

Bra Kwame CJ reacted:

Lovely some of this car owners won’t even look at you

Dosted said:

I love Ghana Police they are very good

CELEBRITY FORMAN wrote:

ghana police are the best just some few among them are destroying their reputation

Ghanaian man drives luxury car

In another story, videos of luxury cars with custom number plates for a Ghanaian wedding that was set to be held on April 7, 2023, have caused a frenzy online.

The video was sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian wedding photographer @focusnblur, who hinted that it was going to be a big wedding.

Famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and many others have reacted to the display of elegance ahead of the long-awaited wedding.

