A video of dancer Afronita addressing why her former dance group, DWP Academy, failed to support her at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Dance Academy, has gone viral

In the video, Afronita stated that she sent out invites to DWP Academy, however only her close friend Championrolie showed up

The video has raised concerns about the relationship between Afronita and DWP, as many shared their thoughts in the comments

A video of a former Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member, Afronita, addressing rumours about her supposed fallout with her former dance group has surfaced on the internet.

Afronita (left) and DWP Academy members (right) in photos. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @dwpacademy

Source: Instagram

Afronita speaks as DWP Academy failed to show up at the launch of her dance academy

Speaking to the press at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, Afronita noted that she had sent out invites to DWP Academy. However, she was surprised they did not show up.

Afronita further stated that she was not aware if any of the members had arrived at the launch and that she had spotted her close friend Championrolie, who is still a member of DWP.

Meanwhile, Afronita launched her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024, after she parted ways with DWP.

Below is a video of Afronita speaking to the press at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Reactions as DWP failed to show up to Afronita's dance academy launch

Below are the reactions to the viral video:

mayaati_1 said:

Champion Rollie said he was there as Champion Rollie and not a DWP rep

ewurama_boye said:

When Champion Rollie was interviewed, he said he was there as Rolie and not DWP

eshunagnes said:

Aside Rollie,if none of the ladies at dwp even showed up then dem no try. Not even Rachel or endurance. Huh I’m disappointed in all of them

kampusstyle said:

Chale we for get some of the behind the scenes too please

belike_joana said:

But champion rolie made it clear that he was there as champion rolie not a dwp member

