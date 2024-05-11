Stonebwoy shared his reaction to an opinion about him having the biggest reggae dancehall catalogue in Africa

The reggae dancehall star acknowledged the report, referencing his consistent work ethic

His comment caught the attention of numerous fans, who shared their admiration for him

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, who was recently spotted by CNN Africa in Bob Marley's studios working on his sixth album, has shared his thoughts about his reggae and dancehall legacy.

The musician heralded as a pioneer of the Afro Dancehall genre reposted an opinion about his reggae dancehall prowess.

The opinion has gained a lot of traction, raising awareness of Stonebwoy's immense growth since his debut in 2007.

Stonebwoy flaunts his reggae dancehall legacy

A Twitter user asserted that, "Stonebwoy’s Got the biggest Reggae dancehall catalogue in the whole of Africa with likes of Bobmarley,Alpha blonde,Gentleman,Sean Paul,Beenieman,Morgan heritage,Tarrus Riley,Sizzla,Kabaka pyramid,jah cure etc."

The musician has also played at some of the biggest reggae and dancehall music festivals, including the recent CaliVibes festival.

He is currently the reigning reggae dancehall artist of the year and is in pole position to retain his crown at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy responded to the opinion, saying, "Men at work, nonstop".

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's reggae/dancehall catalogue

YEN.com.gh gathered a few thoughts from fans iaboutStonebwoy having the biggest reggae dancehall catalogue in Africa.

@TheGoalDiggerr said:

Dem dey pretend like dem no dey see but Jah know star

@BHIMNationMafia noted:

They’re pushing kp to discredit your handwork hmmm but I know why I chose BHIM nation cus we’re meant for it

@EdemKoku366355 remarked:

I have an genda let's promote Bhimfestival to appeal to foreigners more as the only Afrodancehall and reggea festival in Africa

@BenopaOnyx1 added:

We are observing. You deserve the AOTY award

Stonebwoy leads this year's TGMAs with 13 nods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Stonebwoy had made it to this year's ultimate Artiste of the Year category, competing with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Nacee.

Stonebwoy's name also appears in 12 other categories, including the Best Afropop Song of The Year and Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste, which he won last year.

