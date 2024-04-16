Global site navigation

Watabombshell: Enoch Darko Says He Has Stopped Acting In GH Movies: "The Industry Is Not Vibrant"
Watabombshell: Enoch Darko Says He Has Stopped Acting In GH Movies: "The Industry Is Not Vibrant"

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Watambombshell has stated that he is no longer acting in Ghanaian movies because the movie industry in the country is not vibrant
  • The actor, who has opted to feature in more Nigerian films since bursting onto the scene, shared how serious the Nigerian movie industry was compared to Ghana
  • According to Enoch Darko, Nigerian producers and industry players spend a lot of money on movies and take the craft serious

Renowned Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watambombshell, announced his departure from the Ghanaian movie industry in a conversation with Kwaku Manu. The actor cited the lack of vibrancy in the local film industry as his primary reason for this decision.

Watabombshell says we will not act in Ghanaian movies anymore
Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko. Photo Source: watabombshell
Watambombshell, who has shown a strong preference for Ghanaian films since his debut, expressed his concerns about the state of the industry. He compared the seriousness of the Nigerian movie industry to that of Ghana, highlighting the differences between the two.

According to Watambombshell, Nigerian producers and industry players make substantial investments in their films and focus on quality. He noted that the Nigerian industry was facing its own set of challenges, but despite this, they manage to put aside their differences and work together effectively. Watabombshell, who burst onto the scene via Talented Kidz, has grown into a confident and successful actor.

Enoch Darko sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Hajj Med said:

wow my guy has really grown up Nigeria has really bring the best out of him .

Shyboi wrote:

In terms of movies dierr Nigeria go far pass Ghana. Kenya saf get vibrant movie industry. Nigeria movies full Netflix, prime etc

KING KOFI said:

He been ungrateful, praising nija to get movie deals over there. It true about nija tho, but ebi Ghana way push you to the lime light

-AJ Agyemang commented:

he is telling us the truth paa.. nija they don't joke with their money kraa

Kyekyeku set to premier movie in Accra

In another story, Kyekyeku's new movie, 1957, his first as a producer, is set to be premiered in Accra.

This comes after the actor, well-known for his skits with Dr Likee, sold out two venues in Kumasi.

Poised to replicate his success in Accra, Kyekeku engaged in several activities to raise awareness.

