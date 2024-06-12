Too Much Of Junka Town Fame Mourns Late Colleague: "Yogot Was A Warrior"
- News of Ghanaian actor Yogot's demise has thrown the film community into a state of mourning
- Too Much, the late actor's close colleague, has expressed his emotions about the unfortunate incident
- He recounted how the actor suffered in his final moments of life and described him as a warrior
Ghanaian actor Yogot of the popular Junka Town TV series fame has died after suffering a carbuncle in his throat.
The condition, which made him unable to eat or speak, claimed his life on the morning of June 11 at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.
Yogot's close colleague, Too Much, has opened up about the unfortunate incident.
Too Much speaks after Yogot's death
According to Too Much, Yogot had been battling the condition for a long time until his untimely death. The actor sought medical assistance from a herbalist, who helped ease the pain a bit.
However, the condition aggravated a few days ago, forcing relatives to take him to the Great Faith Hospital and later to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to the pain.
Too Much spoke highly of his brother, the late Yogot from the Junka Town TV series, in a recent interview. He said:
Everything has come to a halt for me. He was a warrior. He was my blood; my father's son. He was a giver. I don't know why, but it's as if every good person I know doesn't live too long in this world.
Tributes pour in for Yogot
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yogot's passing.
@bibadadiva6036 said:
Rest on my kind brother ️️️
@ghanabatv14 wrote:
Oh, I can't belive this....May His Soul RIP
@nanaagyemang6181 commented::
It’s so sad to hear this news.Have a peaceful rest Yogut
@ghanabatv14 commented:
Oh, I can't belive this....May His Soul RIP
Late Junka Town star Yogot gets hero's send-off
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yogot had been laid to rest a few hours after his passing as per Islamic customs.
Scores of fans, relatives and colleagues swarmed around his mortal remains to show him love for the last time.
