Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi got mocked by Ola Aina over his choice of outfit

The 24-year-old, who opted for a casual matching outfit at a team session, became the subject of light-hearted trolls

This is not the first time Aina had taken a friendly dig at the English-born winger with Ghanaian roots

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina have brought their off-the-pitch chemistry to life once again, continuing the friendly back-and-forth that’s become a hallmark of their blossoming bromance at Nottingham Forest.

The latest chapter in their light-hearted antics saw Hudson-Odoi become the target of Aina’s playful roast.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Nigerian Teammate at Nottingham took him to the cleaners over his outfit choice. Photo credit: Visionhaus/Getty, @JoySportsGH/X and Alex Pantling/Getty.

Hudson-Odoi teased over his fashion sense

The English winger with Ghanaian parentage turned up in a bold purple outfit—hoodie and shorts perfectly coordinated—paired with crisp white socks and sneakers.

While the fashion-forward look certainly stood out, it reminded Aina of a rather unexpected character.

The Nigerian full-back, known for his sharp wit, couldn’t resist drawing a hilarious comparison between his teammate’s get-up and Tinky Winky, the iconic purple Teletubby from the beloved British children’s show.

"You look like Tinky Winky," Aina quipped, zeroing in on the uncanny similarity in colour—and the hoodie only made the likeness more striking.

Who is Tinky Winky?

For those unfamiliar, Tinky Winky is the tallest and oldest of the Teletubbies.

Cloaked in a purple terrycloth suit and recognised by the triangular antenna atop his head, he’s often seen carrying a signature red handbag.

Although Hudson-Odoi lacked the antenna and bag, his bold fashion choice was enough for Aina to jokingly declare him Tinky’s long-lost twin.

Hudson-Odoi's form this season

Away from the laughs, Hudson-Odoi is quietly piecing together a strong campaign under Nuno Espírito Santo.

After a challenging few seasons marked by injuries and inconsistency, the 24-year-old is showing signs of fulfilling the promise that once made him one of England’s brightest young wingers.

Operating predominantly from the left flank, Hudson-Odoi’s dynamism has become vital to Forest’s attacking structure.

His ability to break lines with direct dribbles and incisive passes has not gone unnoticed.

According to Transfermarkt, he's tallied five goals and two assists across 25 league matches—a solid return for a wide player operating in a system that often prioritizes defensive shape over attacking freedom.

Beyond the raw numbers, his impact is underscored by 37 key passes and 54 successful dribbles this term, statistics that reflect both his creativity and confidence on the ball.

His recent absence through injury was felt, particularly during Forest’s big win over Manchester United.

However, there’s good news for fans. As per Nottingham Forest News, Nuno has confirmed that Hudson-Odoi will be available for selection against Aston Villa—news that provides a significant boost as Forest look to maintain their push away from the relegation zone.

Hudson-Odoi chooses between Ghana and England

In a related update on Callum Hudson-Odoi, YEN.com.gh highlighted the Nottingham Forest winger’s renewed drive to break back into the England national team.

The ex-Chelsea prodigy, who last featured for the Three Lions in 2019, is banking on his recent club form to reignite his international career.

Though he once flirted with the idea of switching allegiance to Ghana, Hudson-Odoi now seems fully focused on making his mark with England once more.

