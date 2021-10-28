Nigerian singer Burna Boy is filled with pride and excitement at the moment following his sibling’s achievement

The singer’s younger sister, Nissi Ogulu, designed the model for the recently announced 2022 Range Rover luxury ride

Burna Boy shared the news on his social media page with many Nigerians heaping accolades on the Ogulus for properly representing the African continent

Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not the only creative genius in his family as his younger sister, Nissi, recently scored a feat that has left many impressed.

The self-acclaimed African Giant couldn’t hide his excitement as he rushed to his Instastory channel sharing the news that his sister designed the recently announced 2022 Range Rover luxury ride.

Burna Boy's sister Nissi designs new 2022 Range Rover, Photo: @nissination

Source: UGC

The Twice as Tall singer happily wrote on his page:

"My sister designed the new range. Someone tell her to run men a discount code."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nissi worked on the project for three years

Also taking to social media to share the exciting news, Nissi disclosed that she spent three years working on the project.

Her caption read:

"NEW RANGE ROVER It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and i’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world."

Nissi posted a photo of herself at the launch event and another video showing the sleek and luxury automobile.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

The news got many Nigerians heaping accolades on the Ogulu family for making the African continent proud.

Read comments below:

cajala1 said:

"Big big big congratulations I work in Solihull jlr they look down on Nigerians/Africans I'm so proud happy that a Nigerian designed the 2022 range rover big up to your sister to the ogulus more wins in Jesus mighty name amen."

thobbiey said:

"Their mother is blessed! Congratulations."

videowheelstv wrote:

"This is a big achievement for Nigeria and Africa as a whole!!! Congratulations to the Ogulus!!"

therealebukapeters said:

"Congratulations...so beautiful."

Burna Boy stirs reactions with his talks about marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Burna Boy made a decisive comment about whether he is going to get married or not.

The African Giant posted the statement on his Instagram story and declared that he always says he is never going to get married just to annoy his mother.

He said he is now at crossroads whether he means it or is still trying to spite his mother.

Source: Yen.com.gh