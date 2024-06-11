Ghanaian actor Yogot, famed for his role in the comic TV series Junka Town, has reportedly passed on

News of the comic actor's demise has thrown the acting community into a state of shock and despair

Details about the cause of his demise are yet to be determined

Ghanaian actor, a beloved character from the popular comic TV series Junka Town, has reportedly passed on.

The TV series helped break out several film stars from the Western Region, including Too Much and Atemuda.

The news of Yogot's demise has caused a frenzy online as fans express their condolences and fond memories of him.

Fiifi Adinkra confirms Yogot's sudden demise

Blogger Fiifi Adinkra, founder of GhanaNdwom, was one of the earliest media personalities to share news about Yogot's unfortunate situation.

Takoradi-based radio station Connect FM also reported that the comic actor had died. The cause of the actor's demise is yet to be determined.

According to an unconfirmed report by 233times, Yogot passed on after battling an undisclosed illness.

"He passed on this morning at Great Faith Clinic inside the Efua Crentsil Building at Effiakuma in Takoradi," the report stated.

While alive, the actor was one of the most talked-about characters from the popular Junka Town series. His colleagues, including Too Much and Atemuda, have yet to react to his sudden demise.

The film was set in the infamous Effia Kuma, which has produced top Ghanaian talents, including Kofi Kinaata.

Fans react to Yogot's demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yogot's demise.

Viktor Foli noted:

Ohhh how This trend in Ghana why. Our talented stars don’t grow old like other countries. Let take a critical look at these situations if it’s true.

Ras Kweku wrote:

May his soul rest in peace,I love his movie's too much

Stephen Gyamfi said:

All is well. Nobody knows when he or she will go that is why one needs to take God serious

Too Much claims Junka Town was the best film of its era

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, made a bold assertion about Junka Town, the TV show that made him famous, claiming that it was the best film of its era.

Too Much, who was the main character in the show, said he believes that no other Ghanaian movie could match the impact and popularity of Junka Town at its peak.

