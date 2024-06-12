Yogot: Late Junka Town Star Buried, Receives A Hero's Send-Off In Effiakuma
- Yogot, famed for his role in the Junka Town TV series, has been buried
- News of the comic actor's demise has sent shockwaves across Ghana's film community
- Moments of his prompt burial have surfaced online, stirring up numerous emotional reactions from fans
Ghanaian actor Osman Idris, popularly known as Yogot, passed on after a short illness that affected his throat.
The actor cut his teeth with the popular TV series Junka Town, set in one of Takoradi's most renowned communities, Effiakuma.
The actor is believed to have died on June 11 and was buried shortly after, as per Islamic customs.
Yogot gets a hero's send-off
According to a source close to Yogot, the actor suffered from a carbuncle in his throat, which affected his speech and eating.
A video of Yogot in pain, as he lamented about his condition with hand gestures, has thrown many fans into a state of mourning.
The actor was a beloved figure in his community, Effiakuma, which is home to top Ghanaian stars, including Kofi Kinaata.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, hundreds of people swarmed around Yogot's remains as he was being transported to his final resting place.
Tributes pour in for Yogot
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Yogot's burial.
Arhin Alfred said:
May the good Lord keep him in his bosom R.I.P Takoradi and Ghana beyond has lost a great actor. My deepest condolences to his family and the whole of Takoradi entertainment fraternity
Ayenbilla Akurugu wrote:
A TIME TO BE BORN AND A TIME TO DIE
Solange Veronica Agbale noted:
Awww so it's true rest on champ
Catherine Savage commented:
We are nothing but “A Pencil in the hands of our creator”. May his soul rest in perfect peace, my deepest condolences to you, my dear brother and your team, as well as his entire families.
Baidoo Beduwa added:
Aww what happened to yogurt, oh how, this is bad
Too Much makes bold claim about Junka Town
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, made a bold assertion about Junka Town, the TV show that made him famous, claiming that it was the best film of its era.
Too Much, who was the main character in the show, said that no other Ghanaian movie could match the impact and popularity of Junka Town at its peak.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh