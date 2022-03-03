Celebrated actress Juliet Ibrahim has turned 36 years old and celebrated in grand style on social media

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share five hot and spicy photos to mark her new age

Ibrahim's photos have stirred loads of reactions from Nana Ama McBrown, Pateince Ozokwo, and other colleagues

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim released stunning photos on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Ibrahim turned 36 years old on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and she decided to show off some beauty and style.

In the first set of photos shared on her Instagram, Juliet Ibrahim went for a saucy look in a black jacket over a pair of skimpy shorts.

Juliet has dropped hot photos on her 36th birthday Photo source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Ibrahim expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her beyond measure.

"2022 for me is the ‘grown and sexy’ year. I have been blessed beyond words and I am grateful to God. My appreciation also extends to those who have been in my corner and have supported me and my vision.

"Having my birthday coincide with International Women’s Month is significant to me because women are unique, strong, and special in a variety of ways. It gives me great pride to have unlocked my potential and I pledge to motivate many other women to do the same.

"Lastly, I want everyone to say a prayer with me today for God’s grace to abound in my life, " she said.

The actress later shared another set of photos in a black dress with red designs in it.

"If you smell success that’s my cologne…#happybirthday to me," her caption read.

McBrown, other stars celebrate Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim's birthday photos have received massive reactions on social media from her colleagues in the entertainment industries in both Ghana and Nigeria. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

patienceozokwo said:

"Happy birthday Juju ❤️."

iamamamcbrown said:

"Happy Birthday Julie ❤️ #Brimm."

whitemoney__ said:

"Happy birthday beautiful...God’s blessings✨."

victorialebenee said:

"Happy birthday sweet oneGod loves you."

monalisacode said:

"Happiest birthday to you Juls ."

realchidiebereaneke said:

"Happy birthday darling , Grace Unlimited ❤️."

Juliet Ibrahim's ex-husband celebrates 36th birthday

Meanwhile, Juliet's ex-husband and Kantanka Automobiles CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has celebrated his 36th birthday with a private party.

The party held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, came off at his plush residence at Kwabenya in Accra.

Photos and videos from the party popped up showing lovely scenes of the Kantanka CEO with his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh