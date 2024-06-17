Ghanaian dance duo Abigail anf Afronita have returned after.their impressive efforts in the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) reality show.

Against tough opposition, Abigail and Afronita qualified for the season finale of BGT on Sunday, June 2, 2024, where they placed third.

Two weeks after the two arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, June 17,.2024, to a rousing welcome.

Kids from Afronita's dance academy, Afrostar Kids,.and other admirers thronged Kotoka to give them a heroes' welcome.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh