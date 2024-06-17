Afronita And Abigail Arrive At Kotoka To A Rousing Welcome After BGT Exploits (Videos)
Ghanaian dance duo Abigail anf Afronita have returned after.their impressive efforts in the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) reality show.
Against tough opposition, Abigail and Afronita qualified for the season finale of BGT on Sunday, June 2, 2024, where they placed third.
Two weeks after the two arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, June 17,.2024, to a rousing welcome.
Kids from Afronita's dance academy, Afrostar Kids,.and other admirers thronged Kotoka to give them a heroes' welcome.
Source: YEN.com.gh
