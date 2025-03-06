Nana Akufo-Addo was at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade

As the event ended, a journalist tried interviewing the former President but failed to get a response

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared their views on Akufo-Addo's decision to attend the event

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trending after a video of him at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event on March 6, 2025.

This comes after a reporter tried interviewing him.

The video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @mrxghana, showed the moment Nana Akufo-Addo was leaving the Jubilee House after the event had ended.

The former President, while walking to his car, stopped to interact with the Director of Operations at the Presidency, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd.).

A Joy News reporter saw this as an opportunity to get Nana Akufo-Addo to share a few words with Ghanaians, so he hurriedly came in from the side with his microphone and asked the former President if he had "any words for Ghanaians".

At this point, Akufo-Addo turned briefly to see who was making the request, after which he looked away and continued walking.

Other dignitaries such as Chairman of the Council of State, Hon. Doe Adjaho, Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu and former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

The video also showed John Agyekum Kufuor and COP Kofi Boakye having a chat at the event.

President Mahama explained during his speech that the decision to scale down the independence anniversary celebration was aimed at cutting down on costs.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and five comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy at seeing former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

GStone commented:

Mahama never honored any invitation under Nana. Nana is free-spirited the other is bitter.

Ericfynn stated:

"Nana Addo looks fresh paa ooo. He looks younger than Mahama."

Episode added:

"He still feels he is the president."

Hard Rock 🪨 1 added:

"Nana Addo is even looking better than the one in power."

Akua wrote:

"Addo show boy, Addo guy, guy, looking as fresh as ever ."

Mav added:

"Very strong and intelligent ex-presidents, Mahama never attended events under NPP term.":

gilbertoppong119 wrote:

"The best president Ghana has ever had in the 4th republic. Talk of infrastructure, economy, education, digitalization, security, energy sector and more. Nana, since you left us, we have been sleeping in darkness."

Funny face draws crowd at Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor and comedian Funny Face also attended Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House.

A video showed the adorable moment when Funny Face was seen interacting with attendees at the event.

He was quickly tapped by a female police officer who then engaged him in a brief conversation.

Another young man dressed in a suit then approached and expressed delight to see him.

