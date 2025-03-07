Mzbel says she feels overlooked and unappreciated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after being snubbed for an appointment

According to her, even though she would have eventually rejected any appointment, she feels she had done enough to receive a call

President John Mahama has appointed some stars, including John Dumelo, Dzifa Gomashie, KOD, and Rex Omar, into his government

Popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, is not pleased with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Her displeasure stems from President John Dramani Mahama's appointments of people, especially celebrities, to positions in his government without her being considered.

She has thus voiced her disappointment at not being approached for a government position despite her years of active support for the ruling party.

Singer Mzbel expresses disappointment in not being appointed by President John Mahama. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mahama's appointment of celebrities into his government

President Mahama, since assuming power for his second term, has appointed several entertainers into his government.

Actress Dzifa Gomashie has been appointed as the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture. Actor and MP for Ayawaso West-Wuogon John Dumelo is the Deputy Minister-designante for Food and Agriculture.

Actress Kafui Danku has been appointed to head the National Film Authority (NFA), with James Gardiner as her deputy.

Also, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has been named the Director for Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, while musician Rex Omar has been appointed to coordinate activities concerning the Black Star Experience.

Mzbel disappointed by appointment snub

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the 16 Years hitmaker stated that she feels overlooked while several of her colleagues in the creative industry have received appointments from the new administration.

"I'm disappointed that some of my colleagues have been given appointments while I've not even been called. Considering the fact that I've really been bullied, insulted and even threatened because of NDC, it's disappointing that with the party in power now, Mzbel has been forgotten," she said.

Interestingly, the singer admitted she would likely decline any official position if offered, citing concerns about public scrutiny and her desire to maintain her independent reputation.

"The truth is that I will turn down an offer of appointment should the President even call because I want peace of mind. I don't want anyone to equate my success to politics because I work very hard," she explained.

Mzbel is a staunch Mahama/NDC supporter

Mzbel has openly supported Mahama and the NDC since 2012. In the 2024 elections, she was vocal on social media, taking on some critics of Mahama, and even leading the Celebrities for Mahama campaign group.

These celebrities, she added, had been mounting pressure on her foremployment opportunities.

"My house has virtually become an extension of the NDC headquarters," she disclosed, adding that party supporters have been pressuring her to secure jobs for them.

The singer further claimed that party leaders she previously had access to are now distancing themselves, no longer taking her calls or appearing at venues where she used to meet them.

Mzbel actively campaings for John Mahama in every election since 2012. Photo source: @mzbeldaily, @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

