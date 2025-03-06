The Ghana Education Service has officially declared March 7, 2024, a holiday for all schools

The move is to provide students with a break after their preparations for the Independence Day celebrations

The Ghana Education Service said students will resume academic activities on March 10, 2024

The Ghana Education Service has officially declared Friday, 7th March 2025, a holiday for all school children across the nation.

This decision comes as a gesture to provide students with a well-deserved break after their rigorous preparations for the Independence Anniversary celebrations.

Ghana Education Service declares March 7 a holiday for schools following the Independence Day celebration. Source: Ministry of Education GH, Ghana Education Service

In a statement, the service noted that schools will resume their normal activities on Monday, March 10.

The service also apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

It has in the past been a tradition to grant children a day off because of participation in Independence Day celebrations.

Children normally participate in Marches at the Independence Square although that was shelved for 2025 by the new government.

President John Mahama stressed the cost savings for the 68th Independence Day celebration during a speech at the presidency.

Mahama said the government had saved 95% of the estimated cost.

"The State spent GH¢15 million on last year's celebration in Koforidua and spent GH¢13.7 million on the previous year's celebration in Ho in the Volta region. This year, we received an estimate of at least GH¢20 million for holding the event at Independence Square on the same scale as the previous years, in a year when we calling on all to sacrifice."

Ghana's 68th Independence Day theme

The theme for the celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'.

This year’s celebration was held at Jubilee House, not the usual Independence Square, following President Mahama’s directive to cut government spending.

The government said this theme aligns with the general sentiment of the country and the government's push for a reset.

GES releases dates for 2025 BECE and WASSCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service announced the dates for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

According to Graphic Online, in a letter to all Regional Directors of Education, the service shared the examination schedules and called for timely preparation.

The BECE will take place from June 9 to June 16, 2025, while the WASSCE be held from August 4 to September 19, 2025.

