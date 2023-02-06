Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift are making headlines with their meeting on the red carpet during the Grammys Award night

The artistes who have been instrumental in the music industry and have influenced it with their uniqueness and craft were seen shaking hands and exchanging a few words together at the event

Overjoyed fans of Stonebwoy are demanding and hoping for a collaboration between the two top artistes

Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift, two of the biggest names in the music industry, were seen talking to each other at the recent Grammy Awards, and fans are already hoping for a collaboration between the two artists.

Reggae-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has been making waves in the international music scene with his unique blend of reggae and Afrobeats, and has won numerous awards for his work. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is one of the most successful pop artistes of all time, with a string of chart-topping hits and numerous awards to her name.

The sight of Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift talking together at the Grammy Awards has sparked excitement among fans, who are hoping that the two artistes will join forces to create something truly unique and unforgettable.

Stonebwoy gets fans talking after meeting Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards night Photo source: @stonebwoyb @taylorswift

The multiple Grammy award winner, Taylor Swift was all smiles as she shook the hand of Stonebwoy and said a few words to him. The dancehall artiste has been working hard to get as many international collaborations as possible.

He understands that he is doing good music and should penetrate the international market, and this seems to be what he is doing at the moment.

Fans are overjoyed and are demanding a collaboration between the two international stars as soon as possible. Being a lyrical genius, fans of the dancehall artiste believe he will leave a mark on his feature with Taylor Swift if this feature is made possible.

Fans reacted to the meeting between Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift

lydiaafrifa_ commented:

2023 is self put put yearpulse Ghana u be there …. If it will get stone a collaboration … ❤️❤️we will support it…myself I’m even doing self put put with Elon musk Mo dea Mo nte na ho

futuregh99 commented:

Stonebwoy went there with his own photographer

nana.kojoe commented:

Networking no ye necessary!, in life sometimes you have to put urself forward even if u not (s)elected

