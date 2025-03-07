Reggae musician Gramps Morgan of reggae band Morgan Heritage fame has fallen in love with King Paluta's latest track, Magic

The Jamaican star, who is a Grammy winner, took to the comment section of a post by Paluta to show his respect

Morgan was not the only one to praise Paluta, who has been highly tipped for the ultimate at the 2025 TGMA, as fans also hailed the song

Rapper-turned-singer King Paluta has received a massive endorsement from Grammy-winning artiste Gramps Morgan.

The Jamaican star, a member of reggae band Morgan Heritage, has publicly expressed admiration for rising Ghanaian artiste King Paluta, adding to the talented performer's growing international recognition.

Morgan Heritage's Gramps Morgan endorses King Paluta's latest song, Magic. Photo source: @grampsmorgan, @kingpaluta

Morgan's endorsement comes on the back of Paluta's latest single, Magic, which was recently released on streaming platforms.

The Makoma hitmaker shared a visualiser of the new song on his Instagram page after its release.

After hearing the song, the Morgan Heritage star could not help but give King Paluta his flowers for the good job done.

He commented on King Paluta's Magic visualizer with a simple but significant endorsement, saying:

"Much respect."

See the video of King Paluta's Magic below:

Magic is one of the singles from Paluta's maiden album, Give Time Some Time, which was released in December.

This endorsement from Gramps Morgan represents a significant moment of international validation for King Paluta, potentially opening doors for global collaborations and wider recognition beyond the borders of Ghana.

Ghanaians praise King Paluta's latest song

Not only Gramps Morgan is impressed. The visualizer, which has garnered impressive streaming numbers, showcases Paluta's distinctive style of blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary sounds.

It has attracted substantial attention from music lovers, who have praised the artiste's versatility and unique approach to music production. Below are some of the other reactions.

glowstudios__ already loved the song:

"What a timing songgg!! I love it ❤️❤️."

papajayfitness saw a Daddy Lumba connection:

"Daddy Lumba wo kae kae me.. you did good with that👏."

prayetietia likes it:

"I like it 🔥🔥🔥."

deewillslive said:

"OUUUUUUU ATAJWA"

sista.afia said:

"Let’s goo 🔥🔥."

Delay and Okyeame root for Paluta at TGMA

The international recognition comes amid growing domestic support for King Paluta to receive top honours at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) after he expressed interest in winning.

Notable Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has publicly tipped Paluta as a frontrunner for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.

Veteran hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame has similarly backed these calls, citing Paluta's exceptional performance during the year under review as justification for the potential accolade.

King Paluta visits Nzulezu and gets mobbed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had been mobbed by residents of Nzulenzu when he visited their town.

One of the women carried a speaker that played his Apicki song while the others sang along and tried taking selfies with him.

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who admired the love shown to King Paluta.

